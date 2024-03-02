The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded The Pennant Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

The Pennant Group stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $548.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,578,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 873.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 690,870 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 528,612 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,343,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after acquiring an additional 519,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,574,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

