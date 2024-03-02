The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The Pennant Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.910 EPS.

PNTG opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.58 million, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 623,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 84,359 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in The Pennant Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 122,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 89,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

