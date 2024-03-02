The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.820-0.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $596.8 million-$633.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.5 million.

The Pennant Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.58 million, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PNTG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

