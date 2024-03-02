The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $83.89 on Monday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.40.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

