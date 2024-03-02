Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $964.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.21. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 135,833 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,333,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,515,000 after purchasing an additional 273,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 327,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

