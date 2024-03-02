Timbercreek Financial Corp. to Issue None Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:TF opened at C$7.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$645.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 125.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$5.74 and a 12-month high of C$8.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TF shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Timbercreek Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

