Toncoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $103.70 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.69 or 0.00004350 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $9.18 billion and approximately $103.70 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00016468 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,751.36 or 0.99925659 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.13 or 0.00173350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,574,932 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,103,555,704.874868 with 3,468,047,298.875465 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.72912497 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $157,622,460.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars.

