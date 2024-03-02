Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at Dawson James

Dawson James started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 27,892 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

