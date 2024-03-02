Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given a C$23.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 target price on Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.62.

TSE:TPZ opened at C$20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.76 and a twelve month high of C$22.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 387.50%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke bought 6,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. Company insiders own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

