TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $410.14 on Friday. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $414.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,072,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,671,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TopBuild by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

