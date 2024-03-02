Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.35 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,489 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

