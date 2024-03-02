Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.78 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125,572 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

NYSE:IQV opened at $252.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $252.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

