Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,006 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Shares of FTV opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

