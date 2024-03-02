Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 100,000 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.59% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 199,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,866,000 after acquiring an additional 102,134 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 192,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD opened at $20.14 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

