Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,567 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Kroger by 49.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Kroger Trading Down 0.9 %

Kroger stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

