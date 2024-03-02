Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 172,081 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,081 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

