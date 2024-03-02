Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 29,648 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,648 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.0 %

RSG opened at $183.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

