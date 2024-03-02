Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,027 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Xylem worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.83.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,408 shares of company stock valued at $629,160. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

