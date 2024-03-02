Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 9,695 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 546.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 93,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79,255 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 46.5% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 58,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 78,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.65 and its 200-day moving average is $141.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

