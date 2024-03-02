TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after purchasing an additional 340,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,849,000 after acquiring an additional 123,222 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.55.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Read Our Latest Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.