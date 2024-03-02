Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 65,201 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

