Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 8,326.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $98.20.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

