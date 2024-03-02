Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 209.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ball by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,730,000 after acquiring an additional 874,325 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of BALL opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.87. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

