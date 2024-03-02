Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 14,901 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,901 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in APA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after buying an additional 2,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after buying an additional 1,696,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in APA by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,245,000 after buying an additional 1,076,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 3.31.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

