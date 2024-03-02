Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 4,880 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

