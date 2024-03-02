Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $216.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $217.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

