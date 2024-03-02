Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 30 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $902.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $777.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $647.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $911.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,181 shares of company stock worth $38,764,597. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.86.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

