Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Trex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.89.

NYSE:TREX opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trex will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Trex by 81.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Trex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Trex by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 44,541 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Trex by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,344,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,165,000 after purchasing an additional 677,801 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

