Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $93.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Get Trex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TREX

Trex Price Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $94.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. Trex has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 28,746 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,344,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,165,000 after purchasing an additional 677,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.