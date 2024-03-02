Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,352 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Joby Aviation worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after buying an additional 7,691,093 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $29,138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $16,408,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Joby Aviation by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $25,230.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $25,230.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $34,714.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,755.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,306 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

