Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 125.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

