Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.43 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 305.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.2 %
KNSL opened at $517.28 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.90 and a fifty-two week high of $528.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $410.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.89.
Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.
Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.
