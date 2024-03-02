Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 133.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $903,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,545,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $59.08.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.