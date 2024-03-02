Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.44 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 155,840 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $3,452,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 467.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.4% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,605 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

