Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.53 Million in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CONMED by 36.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after acquiring an additional 133,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in CONMED by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 104,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 67.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 80,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.24.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.18%. Research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CONMED

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.