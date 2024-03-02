Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.79 Million in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of Rogers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after buying an additional 392,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,978,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,666,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Rogers by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,446,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after purchasing an additional 564,169 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rogers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Trading Down 0.2 %

Rogers stock opened at $111.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.69. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $173.16.

About Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.