Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 243,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.27% of The Hain Celestial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAIN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.