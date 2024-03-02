Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,527,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.6 %

COOP opened at $71.68 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.37.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

