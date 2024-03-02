TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.44 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. TriMas updated its FY24 guidance to $1.95-2.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.150 EPS.

TriMas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $972.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. TriMas has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $30.31.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriMas

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.