Trinity Bank, N.A. (TYBT) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) is one of 112 public companies in the "Federal savings institutions" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Trinity Bank, N.A. to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Trinity Bank, N.A. pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Trinity Bank, N.A. pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 35.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.7% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Bank, N.A. 32.35% N/A N/A Trinity Bank, N.A. Competitors 10.99% 6.47% 0.68%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Trinity Bank, N.A. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Trinity Bank, N.A. has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Bank, N.A.’s competitors have a beta of 0.30, indicating that their average share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trinity Bank, N.A. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Bank, N.A. Competitors 415 1681 1176 49 2.26

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 163.33%. Given Trinity Bank, N.A.’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Bank, N.A. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trinity Bank, N.A. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Bank, N.A. $24.78 million $8.02 million 13.35 Trinity Bank, N.A. Competitors $1.86 billion $339.83 million 7.60

Trinity Bank, N.A.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Bank, N.A.. Trinity Bank, N.A. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Trinity Bank, N.A. competitors beat Trinity Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Trinity Bank, N.A.



Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit. The company also offers cash management, internet and mobile banking, remote capture, CD ROM delivery, foreign and domestic wire transfer, and bill pay services, as well as ATM or Visa check cards, merchant cards, and debit cards. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

