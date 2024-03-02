Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.05 Per Share

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.90) on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 121.80 ($1.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 173 ($2.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBOX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.97) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.