TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $97.96 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,288,455,467 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.