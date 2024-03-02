Truist Financial Raises Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $75.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLAY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.25.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.