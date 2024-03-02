Truist Financial Raises MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target to $16.00

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MFIC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. The company has a market cap of $961.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.47.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 15.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 19,112.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 61,924 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,081,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,214 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

