Truist Financial Trims Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Target Price to $9.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Aaron’s stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $221.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 625.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aaron’s

In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 54,820.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

