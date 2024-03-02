Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 2,255 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.3% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $822.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $627.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $823.94.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.90.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

