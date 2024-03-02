UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,221,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after acquiring an additional 847,486 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 437,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 70,568 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,849,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Trading Up 1.8 %

UBS Group stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Stories

