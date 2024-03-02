UBS Group Boosts Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target to $63.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 67.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Korn Ferry by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 11.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

