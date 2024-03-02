Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

UL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

