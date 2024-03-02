United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Holdings Raised by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,400,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 15.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 119.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 33.6% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Stock Down 1.5 %

UBSI stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

